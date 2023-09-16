Ten strikeouts, one walk, and only four hits over six innings pitched, Brayan Bello is proving why he will be the ace for the Boston Red Sox starting rotation for many years to come. Despite the impressive outing, Bello was not satisfied, and understandably why.

The Red Sox still lost 3-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays as they could not get anything going behind the plate, as they recorded only three extra-base hits and five total knocks on the night.

Despite the sluggish offense on Friday night, Bello looked back at the third inning where one pitch resulted in a Vlad Guerrero Jr. three-run blast, and couldn’t help but think if the ball was placed differently how the night would’ve turned out.

All in all, Bello has solidified himself in the Red Sox starting rotation for many years to come and has shown late in the season why he can be the team’s ace going into 2024.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.