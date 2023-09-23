In the Red Sox first night of a three-game homestand against the Chicago White Sox, they took the time to honor Tanner Houck for an impressive achievement.

The starting ace for the Sox has been nominated for the MLB’s Roberto Clemente Award. Consideration for the honor is given to players who “best represent the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field,” per MLB.

Houck is a proud advocate for adoption and continues to support the cause through his foundation, Pitch for Adoption. His service to the Boston community is nothing short of admirable, and he now has the opportunity to compete for major league baseball’s most prestigious award.

