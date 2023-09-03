As the Red Sox head into their final game against Kansas City tied 1-1, they are looking for a series win.

Chris Sale gets the starting pitch for the series finale, and for good reason. Sale has a perfect career record pitching against the Royals at 3-0.

Overall, Chris Sale has a 1.48 ERA in 30.1 innings pitched against Kansas City. The last time he pitched against them on the road was in 2019 where he pitched a complete game shutout and his second career immaculate inning.

