As the Red Sox head into their final game against Kansas City tied 1-1, they are looking for a series win.
Chris Sale gets the starting pitch for the series finale, and for good reason. Sale has a perfect career record pitching against the Royals at 3-0.
Overall, Chris Sale has a 1.48 ERA in 30.1 innings pitched against Kansas City. The last time he pitched against them on the road was in 2019 where he pitched a complete game shutout and his second career immaculate inning.
For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.
Story continues below advertisement
Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports