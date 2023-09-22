Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier might already have his offseason landing spot in mind, making it known prematurely.

Kiermaier, who’s played in the American League East throughout his entire big league career, is considering switching sides and joining a fellow division foe. The 33-year-old is set to hit free agency this upcoming offseason and he has his eyes set on playing for the New York Yankees in 2024, which would mark his third AL East club.

“I like the AL East. I’ve played in the division my entire career. I especially like (Yankee Stadium) and Fenway,” Kiermaier told reporters during Toronto’s recent series against New York, according to Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. “Feel like I’m always hitting homers here or playing well.”

Through 60 career games played at Yankee Stadium, Kiermaier has compiled a slash line of .279/.338/.510 with nine home runs and 17 RBIs.

Unlike the Blue Jays, who’ve been in postseason contention all season long, the Yankees are in turmoil. New York was never in serious contention, dragged to the bottom end of the division, courtesy of its weak lineup. Therefore, nothing can be ruled out as far as how the Yankees intend to reconstruct their lousy roster.

Kiermaier has batted .270 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs in 121 games this season. But the three-time Gold Glove Award winner isn’t looking too far into the future with October baseball ahead.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there, but I’m motivated,” Kiermaier explained, per Sanchez. “I know I got a lot left in the tank.”

Kiermaier earned $9 million with the Blue Jays in 2023.