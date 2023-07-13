Former Boston Red Sox first baseman Sean Casey is ready to cross enemy lines and join the New York Yankees.

Hired to join New York’s staff as their newest hitting coach, Casey is fully aware of the expectations that he’ll inherit in the Big Apple — and he’s ready. The 49-year-old addressed the challenge that awaits him at Yankee Stadium, with New York slowly slipping down in the American League East standings, holding just a two-game lead over the Red Sox at 49-42.

“Expectations in New York, expectations for myself, yeah, they’re high,” Casey told reporters Wednesday, per SNY video. “I would expect myself to come in and make an impact. I think the biggest thing is that for all of us, you just gotta make sure that you get locked in on what your job is.”

So, where does Casey envision New York, in the long run, this season?

Knowing the bar is already high despite the Yankees having ranked 28th in Major League Baseball with a .231 batting average — better than just the Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics, Casey is setting the record straight.

“We’re here to win a World Series. I mean that’s the bottom line,” Casey explained. “So anything less than that is a failure in New York and I understand that and I understand what that means. So, yeah, I love the expectations. I love the chance to get these guys right and to be with them every day and to give them as much confidence as possible and get their swings right and be one of the best offenses in baseball.”