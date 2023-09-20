Boston Unity Soccer Partners Hold Event After NWSL Expansion Bid

The National Women’s Soccer League announced Tuesday expansion rights were awarded to Boston Unity Soccer Partners (BUSC), an all-female core ownership group led by a diverse and dynamic leadership team with local ties.

BUSC is set to be the league’s 15th team when the club kicks off its season in 2026.

The announcement was made Tuesday in partnership with Boston mayor Michelle Wu, NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman and other representatives from the City of Boston and professional women’s soccer.

Here are images from the announcement ceremony with photos courtesy of Billie Weiss Photography.

Boston Unity Soccer Club team (from left to right) Stephanie Connaughton, Ami Danoff, Jennifer Epstein, and Anna Palmer announcing the NWSL expansion in Boston at City Hall Plaza

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman formally announces the league’s successful NWSL expansion bid at City Hall Plaza

Former professional soccer player and Boston Breakers player Kristine Lilly speaks at the announcement press conference, with Mayor Michelle Wu and other city dignitaries seated behind her.

BUSC team and other dignitaries pose for a photo after the announcement press conference, including (from left to right) Kristine Lilly, Anna Palmer, Ami Danoff, Mayor Michelle Wu, Jennifer Epstein, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, Stephanie Connaughton, and Tracy Stevens.

The announcement followed the addition of two other NWSL expansion teams: Utah Royals FC and Bay Area FC. Both of those clubs are slated to begin in 2024. It marks a return of women’s soccer to The Hub after the Boston Breakers folded in 2018.