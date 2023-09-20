Bruins Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster, Practice Schedule

The new era of the Boston Bruins is officially on the horizon.

Fifty-seven players will report to Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday for the first day of training camp for the first time in 20 years without Patrice Bergeron.

The roster features 33 forwards, 18 defensemen and six goalies — all hoping to earn a spot for the 2023-24 Centennial season.

Although the skaters report on Wednesday, there will be no on-ice activities on the first day. Camp will officially begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

BRUINS 2023-24 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Forwards: Joey Abate, Vincent Arseneau, John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Alex Chiasson, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, John Farinacci, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Danton Heinen, Trevor Kuntar, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, Georgii Merkulov, David Pastrnak, Owen Pederson, Matt Poitras, Anthony Richard, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski, James van Riemsdyk, Pavel Zacha

Chaisson and Heinen are currently on professional tryouts with the Bruins and will most likely challenge for a spot on Boston’s bottom-six forward group.

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Jackson Edward, Derek Forbort, Matthew Grzelcyk, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, Dan Renouf, Ethan Ritchie, Kevin Shattenkirk, Reilly Walsh, Parker Wotherspoon, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro, Kyle Keyser, Shane Starrett, Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark

BOSTON BRUINS TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Warrior Ice Area

— Training camp opens

— No on-ice practice

Thursday, Sept. 21 at Warrior Ice Arena

— Group A practice, 10 a.m. ET

— Group B practice, 12 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 22 at Warrior Ice Arena

— Group B practice, 10 a.m. ET

— Group A practice, 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 23 at Warrior Ice Arena

— Group A practice, 10 a.m. ET

— Group B practice, 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 24 at TD Garden

— No pre-game skate

— Preseason game vs. New York Rangers, 5 p.m. ET; televised on NESN+

Monday, Sept. 25

— TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 26

— Pre-game skate, 10 a.m. at Warrior Ice Arena

— Preseason game vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.; televised on NESN+

Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Warrior Ice Arena

— Group A practice, 10 a.m. ET

— Group B practice, 11:45 a.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 28 at TD Garden

— Group A practice, 10:30 a.m. ET

— Group B practice, 12:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 29

— Pre-game skate, 11:30 a.m. ET at Warrior Ice Arena

— Preseason game vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden; televised on NESN+

Saturday, Sept. 30

— TBD

Sunday, Oct. 1 at Warrior Ice Arena

— Group A practice, 10 a.m. ET

— Group B practice, 11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 2

— Pre-game skate, 11:30 a.m. ET at Warrior Ice Arena

— Preseason game vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pa.; televised on NESN

Tuesday, Oct. 3

— Pre-game skate, 11 a.m. ET at Warrior Ice Arena

— Preseason game vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m ET at TD Garden; televised on NESN

Wednesday, Oct. 4

— TBD

Thursday, Oct. 5

— Pre-game skate, 11:15 a.m. ET at Warrior Ice Arena

— Preseason game vs. New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.; televised on TNT

Friday, Oct. 6 at Warrior Ice Arena

— Practice at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 7 at Warrior Ice Arena

— Practice at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 8

— TBD