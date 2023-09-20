Bruins Release Hype Video For New Team Captain Brad Marchand

A little less than two months after Patrice Bergeron’s retirement created a captain void for the Bruins, Boston appointed a new team leader.

The Bruins on Wednesday morning officially announced Brad Marchand will replace his longtime linemate and don the “C” on his Black and Gold sweater beginning in the upcoming NHL season. Marchand, who joined the B’s as a third-round draft pick in 2006, will become the 27th captain in the history of the Original Six franchise.

As part of the announcement, the Bruins took to their official social media channels and shared a hype video for their new captain. The video features a significant alteration being made to Marchand’s jersey, as well as the 2011 Stanley Cup champion posing in the dressing room in his new threads.

Marchand’s first campaign as Bruins captain won’t be an ordinary one. The 2023-24 slate marks the centennial season for Boston, which is coming off a historical run in which it claimed the Presidents’ Trophy.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins are slated to open their six-game preseason schedule Sunday when they host the New York Rangers. From there, Marchand and company will kick off the regular season Oct. 11 when they welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to TD Garden.