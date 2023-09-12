Red Sox rookie Ceddanne Rafaela hasn’t taken too long to impress since debuting with Boston in late August.

The 22-year-old has already shown what he can bring on the defensive end, settling down with ease when asked to guard the outfield. But after Boston lost its first of a day-night doubleheader with the Yankees in town, Rafaela flexed some power against the Yankees at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

In the first inning, Rafaela destroyed a first pitch offering from New York’s Carlos Rodón, giving Boston a quick 1-0 lead and Rafaela the first home run of his big league career. The round-tripper traveled 400 feet at 103.8 mph.

Watch Rafaela’s first homer here:

CEDDANNE RAFAELA'S FIRST BIG LEAGUE HOMER WAS AN ABSOLUTE BOMB! pic.twitter.com/CAD5B1Zkol — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 12, 2023

Getting acclimated in the batter’s box might take longer, however, the potential was shown during Rafaela’s climb up the minor league ladder.

This season, while playing for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and Triple-A Worcester WooSox, Rafaela batted .302 with 20 home runs with 79 RBIs, totaling 134 base hits in 444 at-bats.

The Red Sox held a 1-0 lead over the Yankees through one inning of action, looking to avoid falling into last place, entering the rival clash down 6 1/2 games in the American League Wild Card race with 18 games left in 2023.