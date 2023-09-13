The Boston Red Sox dropped the second game of the day-night doubleheader, 4-1 to the New York Yakees at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 73-72 on the season, while the Yankees improved to 73-72, now tied with Boston for the final spot in the American League East.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Neither Boston nor New York could seem to get anything going offensively in the second game of the day-night doulbleheader.

The Yankees gave the Red Sox plenty of opportunities to win the game, walking seven batters and surrendering six hits to Boston.

Unfortunately for the Red Sox, they left 12 men on and went 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Boston batters also struck out 12 times in the game.

The only batter to touch all four bases was rookie Ceddanne Rafaela when he scorched a first pitch offering 400 feet to left in his first plate appearance.

The Yankees didn’t fare much better stranding eight base runners through the first eight innings, but tacked on two runs in the top of the ninth — one on a catcher’s interference with the bases loaded.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Rafaela launched a leadoff home run the first longball of his Major League Baseball career. He finished the night 2-for-5 from the plate and is slashing .345/.387/.552 on the season.

Ceddanne Rafaela with LIGHT TOWER POWER on his FIRST career homer 🙌 #RedSox pic.twitter.com/vZoFpQm6Gl — NESN (@NESN) September 12, 2023

— Wilyer Abreu made a perfect throw to keep the Yankees’ lead to one run in the top of the eighth inning. The left fielder threw out Isiah Kiner-Falefa at home with a rocket to catcher Connor Wong.

— Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres collected multiple hits on the night. Torres went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored, a walk and one strikeout.

WAGER WATCH

