The Boston Red Sox announced the call-up of prospect Ceddanne Rafaela with Wilyer Abreu headed to the paternity list and Pablo Reyes headed to the injury list on Monday before the three-game series with the Houston Astros.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 22-year-old Curacao native.

Rafaela is considered to be Boston’s No. 4 prospect behind shortstop Marcelo Mayer and outfielders Roman Anthony and Miguel Blais, according to Sox Prospects, while MLB Pipeline has the outfielder/shortstop third in the Red Sox organization.

The versatile defender has been scorching hot with the bat as well slashing .302/.349/.520 in 108 games with 20 home runs, 79 RBIs and 36 steals between the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Rafaela has made 84 starts this season in center field, 15 at shortstop, and eight as the designated hitter between the two clubs.

The Red Sox promoted Rafaela from Double-A Portland after 60 games slashing .294/.323/.441 with 72 hits, 18 doubles, 37 RBIs, 14 walks and 30 stolen bags. The right-handed hitter continued to impress in Triple-A Worcester, torching opposing pitching with 62 hits, 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 12 walks in 48 games. To begin the month of August, Rafaela launched a home run in five consecutive games, increasing his batting average to .312 and slugging percentage to .612.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora hinted that Rafaela will make his Major League Baseball debut on Tuesday vs. the Astros at Fenway Park and will wear No. 43, according to MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

Reyes heads to the 10-day injury with left elbow inflammation after leaving Saturday’s win vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning.