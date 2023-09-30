Celtics Legends Highlight Deion Sanders’ Guest List At USC-Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes hosted the USC Trojans on Saturday, with Deion Sanders putting together another absurd guest list.

Sanders made Boulder, CO a destination for celebrities the world over (no, really), and a pair of Boston Celtics legends highlighted the latest list of superstars to visit Folsom Field.

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were in attendance for the Pac-12 matchup, with the pair making a visit to Sanders prior to kickoff.

prime time link up ☘️ pic.twitter.com/kQt0oYTKEO — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 30, 2023

The bravado Colorado has shown this season doesn’t appear to be taking a hit after their blowout loss the the Oregon Ducks, with Deion’s son, Shiloh, challenging the two Basketball Hall of Famers to 2-on-2.

They also got challenged to 2-2 by Shilo Sanders. Him and Shedeur vs. KG and Paul Pierce.pic.twitter.com/IHGppZ3HXu — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) September 30, 2023

Derrick White, a Colorado alum, brought his Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown to the game, as well.

#Celtics star Jaylen Brown is joining Derrick White on the Colorado hype train. pic.twitter.com/BZN3dt3kGn — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) September 30, 2023

The celebrity involvement spanned across multiple industries, with rapper DaBaby, former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens all being showed on the sideline.

The reported guest list was even more ridiculous, as Lil Wayne, LeBron James. DJ Khaled, Matthew McConaughey, Jay-Z, Will Ferrell and Snoop Dogg all rumored to make an appearance.

Things have gone down hill on the field for Colorado in recent weeks, but there’s no doubt the future is bright for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.