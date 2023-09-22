The Boston Celtics reportedly filled the final spot on their roster.

It was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic on Friday that Boston agreed to a deal with forward Lamar Stevens, filling the final spot on its 15-man roster.

The Celtics met with and worked out Stevens early in the offseason, bringing him in alongside former Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren. It was one of multiple workouts hosted by Boston before filling out its roster.

Stevens, 26, signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers after going undrafted in 2020, averaging 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game across three seasons. He was shipped off to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a sign-and-trade deal for Max Strus, but was waived in July.

The Penn State product started 25 of 62 games last season.

Stevens had one of his best games ever against the Celtics last season, scoring eight points and hauling in eight rebounds in a winning effort over Boston on March 3. He projects to compete for a bench spot with a number of players the Celtics brought in this summer.

Oshae Brissett, Taylor Funk, Sam Hauser, Svi Mykhailiuk and rookie Jordan Walsh are his chief competition for playing time behind Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the wing.