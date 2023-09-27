Chris Snow, a former Boston Red Sox reporter and current Calgary Flames assistant general manager, suffered a catastrophic brain injury Wednesday in which he is not expected to recover.

Snow, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2019 and has since been very open about his fight, suffered cardiac arrest which resulted in the brain injury due to a lack of oxygen. Kelsie Snow, Chris Snow’s wife, released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said he is not expected to recover.

“My chest feels cracked open and hollowed out,” Kelsie Snow wrote. “Chris is the most beautiful, brilliant person I’ll ever know and doing life without him feels untenable. hug your people.”

Chris and Kelsie Snow met when they were both sportswriters for The Boston Globe. Chris covered the Red Sox. He would later move on to cover the Minnesota Wild before being hired as their director of hockey operations in 2006. He moved on to join the Flames in 2011 and was named assistant GM in 2019.

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale, who lost his grandmother to ALS, extended an invitation for the Snow family to join him at Fenway Park in 2019.

“We cannot convey the impact Chris has on our organization, not only in his work but the leadership (and) positivity he brings,” the Flames wrote in a response to Kelsie Snow’s update. “Despite his own challenges, he is a beacon of light, uplifting all of us around him. Our hearts are with Kelsie, Cohen (and) Willa as Chris continues to battle.”

Kelsie Snow revealed that Chris Snow was unresponsive and not expected to wake up.