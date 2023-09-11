Colin Cowherd Feels Patriots Still Need Help Around Mac Jones

Mac Jones played well on Sunday after a tough start in a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The third-year quarterback went 35-of-54 passing with 316 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. While improvements can continue in fourth-quarter production and the early turnover, Jones looked much better to start the season after a down 2022 campaign.

Although the offense found life at times, FS1’s Colin Cowherd believes Jones still needs more help on the offense to compete this season after the Patriots did not address offensive skill positions in the draft.

"The organization has been pretty tone deaf and incapable of handing this kid elite players."



— @ColinCowherd says how the Patriots are holding back Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/KtWLnUt5U1 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 11, 2023

“The question about Mac Jones is New England is ‘Do we have a franchise guy?’ I think he is the franchise guy,” Cowherd said on Monday’s episode of “The Herd.” “I think if Tom Brady didn’t play in that division, people would be more satisfied. This is a team that needs speed and they drafted two kickers and three offensive guards. I think Robert Kraft has to step in and just take the drafting role for Bill Belichick away. It’s not what he’s good at.”

Story continues below advertisement

While the Patriots have not had a track record of developing offensive skill players in the draft, a handful of rookies in Christian Gonzalez and Keion White combatted doubts of Belichick’s draft skills with quality performances in their regular season debuts on Sunday.

Back to the offense, Jones did battle early adversity after throwing a pick six to Darius Slay Jr. to put together a productive afternoon on a day where Jones’ predecessor in Tom Brady was the focus of the day at Gillette Stadium.

“Philadelphia’s defense is real, and at one point Mac Jones completed 11 straight passes,” Cowherd noted. “He had two touchdown drives to end the first half. I know Tom Brady was celebrated yesterday and he’s the GOAT. I’m not disputing that. This kid’s has to overcome replacing Brady, playing on ‘Brady Day,’ battling a star, a defensive coordinator as an offensive coordinator. He’s had it rough in a good division in a great conference.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots did have a chance to add externally in the offseason, including a meeting with DeAndre Hopkins, who eventually signed with the Tennessee Titans. With that move in the past, Cowherd shares the opinion that Jones could leap forward with a truly elite pass-catcher.

“I would love to see Mac Jones with a No. 1 receiver,” Cowherd added. “He doesn’t have a No. 1 receiver.”

As a result, the FS1 host believes that New England does not offer enough of an offensive threat to keep pace with AFC talent.

“With New England, their run game was pretty inept. They don’t really have a burst. You don’t have to be fearful when you defend them. You can crowd the box. You can put pressure on. No one is going to beat you down the field. I like Mac Jones. I don’t love him. I don’t think he’s great, but you have to contextualize it. It’s a rigid defensive culture. He had to replace Brady. The division now has Aaron Rodgers in it. Buffalo is more talented. Miami’s got far more offensive talent.”

Story continues below advertisement

With the amount of obstacles Cowherd believes have swirled around Jones in the early years of his career, the pattern of blame falls to back the New England head coach.

“He’s got a coach who’s tone-deaf to offense and has too much power in personnel,” Cowherd explained. “When’s the last skill person who New England drafted who was great? I think it’s (Rob Gronkowski). In New England, Belichick has too much say in drafting.”

With the scope of the offense in focus, Cowherd believes what may have once been a benefit for Jones in New England may be stunting his growth.

“Where you land is really important,” Cowherd concluded. “I thought landing in New England with Belichick was perfect. The organization, at-least on draft day, has been pretty tone-deaf and incapable of handing this kid elite players.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jones and the Patriots look to earn their first victory of the season when they host the Miami Dolphins in primetime on Sunday night with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m.