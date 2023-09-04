Matt Corral is expected to compete with Bailey Zappe for the New England Patriots’ backup quarterback role, as opposed to challenging starter Mac Jones for the top spot.

It’s just not yet known whether Corral or Zappe will serve as New England’s second-stringer with the season-opener a mere six days away.

While speaking with reporters Monday morning, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked whether it was reasonable to think Corral could be New England’s backup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Belichick pointed to the fact the 2022 third-rounder has not even practiced with the Patriots after being claimed Thursday.

“Yeah, I don’t know what to tell you,” Belichick told reporters, per the team. “He hasn’t even been on the field yet, so yeah, we’ll see.”

Corral was selected one round before Zappe in last year’s NFL draft. He was waived by the Panthers last week as Carolina opted to move forward with 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and veteran Andy Dalton. The Patriots reportedly were the only team to put in a waiver claim for Corral.

Belichick weighed in on New England’s decision to add Corral, though didn’t offer any praises just yet.

“Yeah, Matt was available, we’ll add him to the group and see how it goes,” Belichick said. “Obviously haven’t seen him on the field yet, haven’t worked with him but based on what we saw in Carolina and going back to the college film at Mississippi, he’s a player we want to work with.”

Corral, who is on the 53-man roster, is set to practice with the Patriots for the first time Monday. Zappe, who is on the practice squad after being waived last week, would need to be elevated ahead of the Week 1 contest.

The defending NFC champion Eagles are a 4-point road favorite against the Patriots, according to consensus data on NESNBets.com.