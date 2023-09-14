Former Bruins Defenseman Hangs Up Skates, Joins Knights Front Office

Former Boston Bruins defenseman Nick Holden announced his retirement from the NHL and is joining the reigning Stanley Cup champion Las Vegas Golden Knights in a player development position on Tuesday.

Holden played 18 games for the Bruins in the 2017-18 season after being traded to the franchise from the New York Rangers in exchange for Rob O’Gara and a 2018 third-round draft pick. He notched one goal and four assists with Boston before signing with Vegas as a free agent at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

The 36-year-old skated in 654 NHL games with Boston, Vegas, New York, the Ottawa Senators, the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Colorado Avalanche, recording 52 goals and 126 assists over his 12 years in the league.

His role with the Vegas organization is to work with the franchise’s prospects with a focus on defensemen.

“Nick was widely respected by management, teammates, and coaches during his time with the Golden Knights as a player,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a statement. He fills an important role with our player development and will work not only with our drafted prospects but also with our young pros with the Henderson Silver Knights.”