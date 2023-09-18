Brian Daboll made a name for himself around the NFL as an offensive coordinator, but the Giants head coach said he didn’t take over the play calling in New York’s epic comeback against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Trailing 20-0 to start the second half, Daboll was seen on the sidelines covering his mouth with his play sheet when the Giants had the ball, but he told reporters after the game that he left the play calling to offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

“Nope,” Daboll said. “Nope. We always communicate like that. I always have a sheet with me. Mike did a fantastic job. Offensive staff did a good job. Moved the ball; scored points. Did their job.”

The Giants outscored the Cardinals 31-8 in the second half for their first win of the season and it couldn’t have come at a better time considering they were shutout 40-0 by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

“We’re in the second week of the season,” Daboll said. “They guys fought their way back. But, we got plenty to work on. I’m proud of our team. I’m proud of our coaches. Certainly, a long way to go, but definitely good to get a win.”

The 21-point comeback matched the largest in franchise history, but Daboll said every win is special.

“They’re all satisfying,” Daboll said. “Every game is different. Every game you fight through some adversity. Tonight was a good example of being resilient and playing the next play and focusing on the next series. They did their job in the second half.”

The Giants don’t have much time to enjoy the victory since they are traveling to San Francisco to take on the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Thursday night.