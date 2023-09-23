How Celtics Rookie Jordan Walsh Feels After First Practice Runs

Boston Celtics rookie Jordan Walsh is quickly getting acclimated with his new teammates weeks ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Walsh, 19, was selected 38th overall in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft back in June and is already thrilled to be part of an NBA Finals contender. The Celtics, who parted ways with Marcus Smart and Grant Williams this offseason, will likely look to dig into Walsh’s defensive potential, which came into play throughout his collegiate career at Arkansas.

But for now, the 6-foot-7 wing is getting used to the day-to-day NBA grind — and having a blast along the ride.

“To finally be here, to finally be with the team and finally able to play guys 1-on-1 in practice, it’s been the best time, it’s been fun,” Walsh told reporters Friday, per CLNS Media video. “… Today, I was matching up against Derrick White the whole practice. Even playing defense against somebody like him, I always have something to learn. For him, being a leader on the team, being a point guard who steps into that point guard role, there’s a lot I can take from him and I was happy to be able to get a chance to play with him.”

Walsh is open to learning, picking up what he can from Celtics veterans, including fourth-year guard Payton Pritchard.

“We play 1-on-1 after practice probably every day,” Walsh continued. “Being able to take stuff from him, that I just didn’t know about, that I can learn, that’s the biggest thing for me. … He’s teaching me so much that I need, that I feel is essential for me to have a good career.”

During Summer League action, Walsh led all Celtics in scoring, averaging 16 points with 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.2% from the field. That topped Walsh’s scoring average with the Razorbacks (7.1 points), where he played 36 games during his freshman campaign.

The Celtics locked Walsh to a four-year, $7.6 million rookie contract after getting a glimpse of him in Las Vegas.