No matter the level, the fastball of Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Luis Guerrero plays.

The 23-year-old right-hander proved that Thursday night when he made his debut with Triple-A Worcester against the Gwinnett Stripers.

Guerrero needed just 12 pitches to set the side down in order in the eighth inning of a tight game, which Worcester ended up dropping in walk-off fashion. Guerrero struck out the first two batters he faced in the frame.

He also showed off that blazing fastball that he has become known for and that helped him earn an invite to the All-Star Futures Game earlier this season. Guerrero topped out at 98.9 mph in his Triple-A debut.

Guerrero, who the Red Sox selected in the 17th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, seemingly has come out of nowhere in Boston’s farm system. He ranks as the No. 31 prospect in the organization by SoxProspects.com but continues to deliver solid results. He’s 3-2 on the season with a 1.78 ERA and 1.11 WHIP while holding opponents to a .150 batting average.

Guerrero also has struck out 61 batters in 50 2/3 innings while converting 18-of-22 save opportunities with Double-A Portland this season.

If Guerrero can continue to find success, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Red Sox give him a shot at the big leagues next season to see if his fastball can make an impact out of the bullpen there, too.