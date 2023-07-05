Red Sox Will Send Another Prospect To All-Star Futures Game

The Boston Red Sox organization will send a trio of prospects to the All-Star Futures Game in Seattle during the MLB All-Star break.

Right-handed relief pitcher Luis Guerrero, the No. 25 prospect in Boston’s system according to Sox Prospects, is the latest to join the contingent. Guerrero will join No. 1 prospect Marcelo Mayer and No. 4 prospect Nick Yorke.

According to Sox Prospects, Guerrero will replace fellow Red Sox prospect Shane Drohan. Drohan initially was selected to represent the organization at the All-Star Futures Game, but the left-hander suffered a calf cramp in his June 25th start for Triple-A Worcester.

Luis Guerrero is heading to the All-Star Futures Game! pic.twitter.com/YHpM6Cf4Is — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) July 5, 2023

Guerrero has impressed during 27 games for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs this season. The 22-year-old has recorded a 1.11 ERA in 32 1/3 innings with 31 strikeouts and 20 walks to along with 14 saves.

Guerrero was selected by the Red Sox in the 17th round of the 2021 amateur draft.