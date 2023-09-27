Isaiah Thomas Plays Opportunist After Damian Lillard-Bucks Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t mess around on Wednesday, pulling off a massive three-team blockbuster to pair Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo together.

However, in part to land the seven-time All-Star in Lillard, the Bucks sacrificed their depth. Instead of having Grayson Allen off the bench playing behind Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee has second-rounder Andre Jackson Jr. set to come off the bench. That could indicate that acquiring Lillard is the first (and biggest) part of a roster retooling in order to ensure Antetokounmpo’s commitment to Milwaukee and a deeper playoff run in 2024.

Regardless of where the Bucks are heading, former Boston Celtics fan-favorite Isaiah Thomas wants to hop aboard.

The now-34-year-old, who last made an NBA appearance in 2022, subtly reached out to the Bucks when responding to Milwaukee’s new-look roster, offering “backup” services:

Whether it’d be playing in the Drew League or holding private workouts, Thomas has worked tirelessly to get back on an NBA floor. During his heyday, Thomas became I.T., leading the Celtics in scoring and crunch-time buckets despite the limitations of his 5-foot-9 frame.

But with an injury-riddled history that’s resulted in short-term stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks to name a few, it hasn’t been easy for Thomas. The league has presumably moved on, making a return difficult, regardless if his skillset warrants a roster spot or not.

If the Bucks do take a flyer on the undersized two-time All-Star, it’d add an interesting element in turning Thomas from beloved Boston star to Celtics enemy in a split second. Then again, it’s all up to Milwaukee.

Having gone a year without any NBA action last season, Thomas now has just a few weeks to work some magic before Opening Night.