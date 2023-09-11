NBA Rumors: League Expected To Pass New Load Management Rules

Fans should have a better chance of seeing NBA stars suit up in the upcoming season with proposed updated load management rules, according to ESPN’s Ardian Wojnarowski.

The NBA Competition Committee has recommended stricter guidelines regarding resting multiple stars at once, as well as during nationally televised or in-season tournament games. According to Wojnarowski, teams will be subject to significant financial penalties for violating the implemented rules.

Under the new rules, teams would be fined $100,000 for a first violation, $250,000 for a second violation and $1 million more than the previous penalty for each additional fine, Wojnarowski said.

In addition, teams must maintain a balance between the number of one-game absences for a star player in home games and road games — with a preference for those absences to happen in home games as well as ensure resting players are present and visible to fans.

Teams must also refrain from any long-term shutdown, or near shutdown when a star player stops participating in games or plays in a materially reduced role in circumstances affecting the integrity of the game.

The NBA plans to define a “star” as a player who’s made the All-Star or All-NBA teams in any of the three previous seasons.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had a refreshing take on load management last March stating he understands why it might be good for some players, but for him — he wants to play as much as possible.

“I totally understand. It’s a long season. Some guys are a little bit older or managing certain injuries with all the sports science,” Tatum told reporters following Boston’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. “For certain guys, it’s what’s best for them. For me, I just think about the young kid inside me from St. Louis that dreamed about being in the NBA. All I’ve ever wanted to do was play basketball.

“I love the game. I love to play. I try to never take this situation for granted. Always be thankful because I truly am living out my dream. Wake up excited and I get an opportunity to play basketball for a living. It’s not really work. Something I love to do.”

According to the report, the NBA will provide several scenarios for excused absences on missed games, including those involving regular-season back-to-back scenarios. For example, the NBA will allow pre-approved designated back-to-back allowances for players who are 35 years old on opening night or have career workloads of 34,000 regular-season minutes or 1,000 regular-season/playoff games combined.

The league’s Board of Governors is expected to vote and approve the changes on Wednesday.