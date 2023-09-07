It sounds like there’s a chance a Gillette Stadium regular won’t be there Sunday when the Patriots open their 2023 season.

Page Six on Wednesday night reported Bill Belichick and longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday have “been involved in a drawn-out, back-and-forth breakup for nearly a year.” New England’s head coach, 71, and Holliday, 60, started dating back in 2007.

According to Page Six, Belichick and Holliday aren’t completely disconnected. The outlet reported Holliday still is staying at Belichick’s home and she wants to remain a part of the community in Nantucket, where the couple often spent time in NFL offseasons. Page Six also pointed out that Holliday is the head of Belichick’s foundation.

As for the future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, he’s about to start his 24th campaign at the helm in New England. The Patriots will kick off their regular-season slate Sunday with a home matchup against the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.