The Red Sox had multiple opportunities to beat the Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday night, but Tampa Bay stole it in the end to even up the series.

Boston brought on Kenley Jansen for a save opportunity, and in his third relief appearance in as many days, the closer gave up a walk-off three-run home run to Brandon Lowe.

The tough defeat came after the Red Sox did damage against Rays starter Zach Eflin, who gave up three runs off three hits. Eflin still had seven strikeouts and one walk in five innings, but he had a descriptive response when asked how he would assess his outing.

“That’s a great question, honestly. I’ve been thinking a lot about it,” Eflin told Bally Sports’ Tricia Whitaker. “The best way to describe is I felt butt naked, stranded on an island in the middle of the ocean. I didn’t really know what I was doing (Tuesday). I couldn’t figure out my mechanics. I couldn’t get ahead of guys.

“I drilled (Connor) Wong with a 0-0 pitch. I walked (Triston) Casas and four straight balls. I almost hit (Justin) Turner. And to top it all off, I thought I punched (Rafael) Devers out in a 3-1 count, and I got drilled in the shoulder. I had no idea where I was out there. Ultimately, I threw enough strikes and got enough to make contact to make it five (innings). You kind of let the bullpen take over. …”

The walk-off win kept the Rays within distance of the Baltimore Orioles for the American League East but increased Boston’s deficit in the AL Wild Card race.

The Red Sox can win the series Wednesday with a victory. First pitch for the matchup is scheduled at 6:40 p.m. ET on NESN.