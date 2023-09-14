BOSTON — Several Red Sox players might not be done after the 2023 season.

As the regular season winds down, Boston is already looking ahead. Aside from the typical offseason preparation, the Red Sox don’t want the end of the season to pause the development of a few of their young up-and-comers. So, some of Boston’s current team members, including a few not on the big league roster, will be encouraged to join a team and play during the winter.

“There’s certain guys that we want them to go,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday at Fenway Park. “… We’re not opposed to (Enmanuel Valdez) playing, I think it would benefit him. And (Wilyer) Abreu too, unless he plays a lot in the next two weeks. Maybe that’s the case. Situations like (Zack) Kelly, (Kaleb) Ort, see where we at. Do we need them to get some innings before December?”

Cora added: “If they agree with it, we can always accommodate them.”

That level of commitment to improve and rack up reps outside the country, while Boston drowns in snow, has proven to pay off in the past.

Triston Casas, who’s climbed up to American League Rookie of the Year contention, spent time playing in the Dominican Republic Winter League during his prospect days. Now, the 23-year-old is blossoming as an established member of Boston’s lineup, supplying both left-handed hitting power and patience at the plate.

Meanwhile, youngsters like Valdez and Abreu didn’t give the Red Sox enough of a sample size for reference this season, nor is there enough time to do so with 17 games left before the campaign reaches its end.

Cora, before becoming a Major League Baseball skipper, previously served as a general manager of Criollos de Caguas, a Puerto Rico Winter League team. He mentioned that if necessary, he’d use those connections to help.