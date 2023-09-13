Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas might have a more convincing case for American League Rookie of the Year than meets the eye.

The 23-year-old’s second-half breakout added an interesting element to the Rookie of the Year race while also helping clear up the future of Boston’s lineup. First, Casas was struggling, batting just .133 through the season’s first 22 games while also getting used to playing first base at the big league level. But with more in-game experience, Casas grew more comfortable and simultaneously supplied a valuable left-handed bat to Boston’s lineup.

It’s also placed Casas in Red Sox history as his .860 OPS ranks third in team history among players 23 or younger, according to Bleacher Report:

— Triston Casas (.860)

— Nomar Garciaparra (.857, 1997)

— Fred Lynn (.967, 1975)

— Ted Williams (1.045, 1939)

Story continues below advertisement

Everyone except for Williams on that list went on to win Rookie of the Year, however, during Williams’ first big league season, there was no such award. All those players also went on to become multi-time All-Stars.

Casas has also batted .265 with 24 home runs (second among rookies in Major League Baseball) and 64 RBIs. Most importantly, Casas has made evident adjustments that continue to pay dividends each and every at-bat as he continues to establish himself as one of the most dangerous young hitters.

“It’s been good to see and I do believe he should be up there in voting,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told MLB Network Radio on Monday. “Obviously, being biased, I believe he should be the guy.”

Regardless if Casas takes home the award or not, the 2023 season will always be regarded as the young slugger’s biggest stepping stone since being promoted to the big league level back in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, the Red Sox have a greater sense of trust that Casas is not only the first baseman of the future, but he’s also on pace to be one of the most pivotal puzzle pieces in Boston’s lineups, certainly in the power department. That’ll prove to matter much more than however the voting ballot turns out at the end of the season.