Kyle Teel has done a little bit of everything during his quick ascent through the Boston Red Sox farm system.

And now the left-handed hitting catcher, who the Red Sox selected at No. 14 overall out of Virginia in this year’s Major League Baseball Draft, is showcasing his powerful swing.

Teel blasted his first home run with Double-A Portland on Thursday, crushing a two-run shot to right field in the second inning against the Hartford Yard Goats. You can watch Teel belt the offering and take a trip around the bases here:

First Double-A home run for Kyle Teel pic.twitter.com/CRDEPv0tOu — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) September 14, 2023

Teel has done nothing but impress since joining the Red Sox organization, already playing at his third level of minor league baseball in just over a month.

In that short time, Teel has displayed why he was viewed as the top catcher in the 2023 draft class. Across the three levels, he’s batting a robust .379 with two home runs and 22 RBIs to go along with three stolen bases. He’s shown good plate discipline, too, walking 21 times, which is the same number of strikeouts he has racked up.

Double-A hasn’t proven to be too big of a challenge for Teel, either. He’s slashing .370/.514/.556 with Portland with one homer and 11 RBIs while providing strong defense in eight games.

The 21-year-old Teel certainly appears to have a bright future ahead of him and is currently ranked as fourth best Red Sox prospect by MLB Pipeline.