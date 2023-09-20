The Boston Red Sox have had a solid year for the farm system from rising in the rankings to now taking home an affiliate championship with the Greenville Drive.

Boston’s High-A affiliate earned a 7-3 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades, a New York Yankees minor league affiliate, on Tuesday.

Greenville swept the series 2-0 to win the South Atlantic League championship in 2023.

In Game 1, Greenville earned a shutout 2-0 victory with RBIs from Kristian Campbell and Ronald Rosario. The pitching staff combined for a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts.

In Game 2, Greenville scored five runs between the fifth and sixth innings to take a late lead, fueled by a three-run blast from Campbell. The bullpen held on for the 7-3 win in the clincher.

Greenville’s roster hosts six of the top 30 prospects in the Red Sox farm system. The list includes infielder Mikey Romero (No. 7), right-handed pitcher Luis Perales (No. 10), right-hander Yordanny Monegro (No. 22), left-hander Dalton Rogers, infielder Cutter Coffey (No. 29) and outfielder Allan Castro (No. 30).

Greenville went 63-69 in the regular season but went 36-30 to win the first half division title to secure a playoff spot. From there, the Drive swept the Hickory Crawdads, the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, and Hudson Valley in a 4-0 path to a title.

Featured image via MCKENZIE LANGE/Staff/USA TODAY NETWORK