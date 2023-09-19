The Boston Red Sox won the first game of a three-game series, 4-2, against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday night.

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 75-76, while the Astros moved to 82-68.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox entered the series against the Rangers in dire need of making a shift offensively.

In the final two games of the weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston went a combined 3-for-29 with runners in scoring position.

The offense got a golden opportunity in the eighth inning. The Rangers walked Rafael Devers to load the bases for Will Smith to face Rob Refsnyder.

The Boston outfielder turned the narrative with another big hit against a left-hander on the mound as Refsnyder slapped a two-run single to right center field to put the Red Sox up 3-2.

Later in the frame, Adam Duvall added a sacrifice fly to stretch the lead to 4-2.

After lacking the big hit all weekend in Canada, Boston’s bats delivered in the clutch on Monday night.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Luis Urías got the Red Sox on the board with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

— Rob Refsnyder put the Red Sox ahead with a two-run single in the top of the eighth inning.

— Crawford tossed six solid innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts.

