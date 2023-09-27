Celtics star Jayson Tatum gave Kevin Hart a gift during his appearance on the comedian’s YouTube show “Cold as Balls.”

Before Hart could ask the first question, Tatum had a surprise for him. The self-proclaimed avid Philadelphia 76ers fan pouted as Tatum pulled out a green Celtics jersey from behind Hart’s back.

“This is my son’s jersey but they told me it might fit,” Tatum told Hart. “And I know how much you love the Celtics.”

As Tatum rolled up the Celtics jersey featuring the No. 2 and his five-year-old son’s name Deuce on the back, he asked Hart to try it on.

“This is how I would dress Deuce in the morning,” Tatum attempted to lift Hart’s arms as the comedian agreed to put the jersey on. “I knew it would fit. It look good on you too.”

The 5-foot-2 actor stood up and admired how the small Celtics jersey fit his stature.

“It actually don’t fit bad. What is that, a 2T?” Hart asked. “Shoutout to Deuce. Thank you. I’m not going to disrespect that.”

Hart, who said he injured himself on a movie set, sported the jersey for the rest of the segment as his body double LeRoyal got into the ice-filled tub sporting a Celtics No. 0 Tatum jersey in his place.

Tatum took another shot at Hart when the Philadelphia native told him the 76ers stand in the way of the Boston Celtics raising banner No. 18.