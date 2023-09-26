‘Will They?’: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Takes Slight Jab At 76ers

If continuously burying them on the court wasn’t enough, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is now taking jabs at the Philadelphia 76ers off the court.

Tatum appeared in the latest episode of Kevin Hart’s “Cold as Balls” show on YouTube, discussing a myriad of topics that range from his fatherhood to the Celtics’ offseason moves. The topic in which Tatum and Hart discussed most, however, was his success against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hart is a notorious Philadelphia sports fan, which prompted plenty of shots toward Boston. The award-winning comedian claimed that the 76ers would be standing in the way of the Celtics’ pursuit of a championship, which is when Tatum barbed back.

“One thing that stands in the way of that is the Philadelphia 76ers,” Hart said.

“Do they?” Tatum responded quickly.

The 25-year-old’s doubts are valid, considering he scored 51 points in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals to eliminate Philly this past season. He’s 3-0 in postseason series’ against the 76ers in his career, so we doubt they’re the team he’s wary of.