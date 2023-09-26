It truly was a “season of superlatives” for the Worcester Red Sox.

The WooSox on Tuesday detailed some of the records they set during the 2023 campaign, their third season at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass.

The accomplishments certainly suggest a successful year — on and off the field — and offer another reason for organizational optimism despite the Boston Red Sox’s season-long inconsistency at the major league level.

According to a press release, the WooSox set team records for wins (79), home runs (215) and stolen bases (197), as well as ticket sales, corporate partnerships, and food and beverage sales.

The WooSox have had a winning record in each of their three seasons of existence, but the club clearly reached new heights with its performance in 2023. It happened amid substantial roster shuffling, as Worcester used 79 different players this year (33 position players and 46 pitchers) to set a new Red Sox Triple-A record for players employed in a season.

David Hamilton set a new Red Sox Triple-A record with an International League-leading 57 stolen bases. Bobby Dalbec tied for the IL home run lead with 33 bombs.

Polar Park was voted “Best in Triple-A Baseball” by Ballpark Digest in May.