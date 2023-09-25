Red Sox Announce Winners Of 2023 Minor League Awards

The Boston Red Sox now benefit from a much-improved farm system, and the organization recognized a handful of those up-and-coming contributors in their Minor League awards.

The Red Sox on Monday announced the following winners:

Offensive Player of the Year: outfielder Roman Anthony (No. 2 prospect on Sox Prospects)

Defensive Player of the Year: infielder David Hamilton (No. 23)

Starting Pitcher of the Year: right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez (No. 8)

Relief Pitcher of the Year: right-hander Luis Guerrero (No. 29)

Baserunner of the Year: infielder/outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (No. 4)

Latin Program Position Player of the Year: Yoeilin Cespedes (No. 10)

Latin Program Pitcher of the Year: right-hander Gilberto Batista

Left-hander Brandon Walter also was recognized as the 2023 recipient of the Lou Gorman Award, which is awarded to a Red Sox minor league player who demonstrates dedication and perseverance while working his way to the Major League team.

Anthony, who moved from Low-A to Double-A Portland this season, was voted the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. MLB.com views Anthony as the No. 35 prospect in all of baseball.

The Red Sox have four prospects in the top 100 — Marcelo Mayer, Anthony, Rafaela and Kyle Teel. Chances are Teel, a first-round pick by the Red Sox this spring, will earn some hardware of his own next year.