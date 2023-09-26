The New York Yankees received a crystal clear message Monday.

While the Yankees took the field for one final time at Yankee Stadium in 2023, the pinstripes played in front of a crowd similar to when New York and the rest of the world were operating under a global pandemic. The undeserving loyalty of the few fans in attendance who likely had nothing better to do, was drowned by the seat of empty blue seats.

However, the Yankees announced an attendance of 41,096, according to Laura Albanese of Newsday. Major League Baseball counts each ticket sold when counting a team’s attendance count.

New York’s underwhelming support summed up an even more daunting campaign in which the Yankees failed to contend. Going against their longtime winning tradition, New York quickly became one of the biggest laughingstocks in Major League Baseball, making the 14th consecutive year without a World Series title.

It’s “Dress Like a Seat Day” for the Yankees final home game of the season. pic.twitter.com/T7ruu8Yzhp — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 25, 2023

New York did pull off a 6-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in front of its little league crowd, closing the year at Yankee Stadium in suitable fashion.

On the brighter side, the Yankees aren’t at the very bottom of the American League East, holding a three-game lead over the Boston Red Sox amid the race to not finish dead last.