The Boston Bruins on Sunday night will play the second leg of a back-to-back in Anaheim against the Ducks.
Boston is coming off a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena, which improved the Black and Gold’s record on the season to 4-0-0. Anaheim opened the campaign on the opposite wavelength as it only won one of its first four tilts.
After Jeremy Swayman stood tall in LA, Linus Ullmark is expected to start in between the pipes against the Ducks. Last season’s Vezina Trophy winner is off to a strong start to the season, only allowing one goal in each of his first two starts of the Bruins’ centennial season.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Sunday’s Bruins-Ducks game:
BOSTON BRUINS (4-0-0)
Jake DeBrusk–Pavel Zacha–David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand–Matthew Poitras–Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic
Milan Lucic–John Beecher–Jakub Lauko
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
ANAHEIM DUCKS (1-3-0)
Trevor Zegras–Leo Carlsson–Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano–Mason McTavish–Ryan Strome
Max Jones–Adam Henrique–Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston–Sam Carrick–Brett Leason
Cam Fowler–Tristan Luneau
Jackson LaCombe–Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov–Iyla Lyubushkin
Josh Gibson
Featured image via Jason Parkhurst/USA TODAY Sports Images