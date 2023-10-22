The Boston Bruins on Sunday night will play the second leg of a back-to-back in Anaheim against the Ducks.

Boston is coming off a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena, which improved the Black and Gold’s record on the season to 4-0-0. Anaheim opened the campaign on the opposite wavelength as it only won one of its first four tilts.

After Jeremy Swayman stood tall in LA, Linus Ullmark is expected to start in between the pipes against the Ducks. Last season’s Vezina Trophy winner is off to a strong start to the season, only allowing one goal in each of his first two starts of the Bruins’ centennial season.

BOSTON BRUINS (4-0-0)

Jake DeBrusk–Pavel Zacha–David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand–Matthew Poitras–Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic

Milan Lucic–John Beecher–Jakub Lauko

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort–Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

ANAHEIM DUCKS (1-3-0)

Trevor Zegras–Leo Carlsson–Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano–Mason McTavish–Ryan Strome

Max Jones–Adam Henrique–Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston–Sam Carrick–Brett Leason

Cam Fowler–Tristan Luneau

Jackson LaCombe–Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov–Iyla Lyubushkin

Josh Gibson