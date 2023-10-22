Bruins Wrap: Boston Rallies In Second Period To Defeat Kings

The Boston Bruins defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 4-2, at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.

With the victory, Boston remains undefeated at 4-0-0 while Los Angeles dropped to 2-2-1.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston and Los Angeles went head-to-head until the Bruins offense flipped the switch in the second period — their best thus far in the early season.

After Kings right winger Alex Laferriere knotted the contest up at 1-1, the Bruins responded — and that’s not a reference to Trent Frederic’s bloody fisticuffs battle Andreas Englund.

The Bruins delivered a handful of blows to the Kings, and not all of them came with a five-minute penalty.

Within 48 seconds of each other, Boston took a two-goal lead, courtesy of Morgan Geekie and Brad Marchand. The first, which came from Geekie, was a result of solid movement from Matt Poitras and Derek Forbort to keep the puck alive and set up the critical goal.

Geekie gets one 🚨 pic.twitter.com/kPAqWpyf8p — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 22, 2023

That proved to be more than enough insurance.

Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman kept Los Angeles at bay guarding the net and racking up 32 total saves.

That’s now four wins in a row to open up the 2023-24 campaign.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Marchand scored twice, both times giving Boston some handy insurance with the second being the final dagger, putting the Kings in a three-goal-hole with less than three minutes left to play. The Boston Captain also assisted on Pastrnak’s first-period goal.

— David Pastrnak continued his red-hot start to the season, scoring his team-leading fifth goal of the season to break open the scoreless tie in the first period.

— Geekie netted a crucial go-ahead goal, giving Boston the lead once again in the second period. The 25-year-old’s go-ahead score marked Geekie’s first in a Bruins uniform.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT ON NESN

Boston will finish up its four-game West Coast road trip in Anaheim on Sunday where the Bruins and Ducks will meet for the first time this season. Puck drop from Honda Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.