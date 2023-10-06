The Philadelphia Flyers are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their 1974 Stanley Cup victory over the Boston Bruins during their Hall of Fame Weekend in January.

The Bruins appeared in their third final in five years, winning the Cup in 1970 and 1972, but fell in six games to the Flyers giving Philadelphia its first championship in franchise history.

To kick off the celebration, the Bruins and Flyers alumni teams will compete for bragging rights at Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 26.

Along with the alumni game, the Flyers will honor three-time Stanley Cup champion Mark Recchi with a special pregame ceremony and banner unveil ahead of the Flyers vs. Bruins game on Jan. 27.

Recchi suited up for the Broad Street Bullies for 10 seasons, skating in 602 games, and recording 627 points (232 goals, 395 assists). The Hall of Famer won his three championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes and the Bruins. He also added two additional Cups as a member of the coaching staff in Pittsburgh following his retirement at the conclusion of the 2011 season.

The hardworking forward played 22 NHL seasons and skated in 1652 games among seven teams including the Bruins, Flyers, Penguins, Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens and Atlanta Thrashers. He still holds the Flyers single-season scoring record with 123 points in the 1992-93 season.

The Flyers Alumni team is expected to feature the reunion of the “Crazy Eights” line of Eric Lindros, Brent Fedyk and Recchi. Although the Bruins Alumni haven’t released their lineup you have to almost guarantee Boston’s alumni president Frank Simonetti, Boston Bruins Foundation president Bob Sweeney and Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque will begin suiting up for the Black and Gold.

The Bruins Alumni Association released their schedule for the 2023-24 season last week with more than 25 games across New England.