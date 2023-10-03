Bruins Alumni Announce 2023-24 Fundraising Game Schedule

The Boston Bruins Alumni Association kicked off their 2023-24 fundraising season with an 8-7 win over the Detroit Red Wings Alumni team at Big Boy Arena in Fraser, Mich. on Sept. 30.

Bruins Alumni president Frank Simonetti announced on Sept. 23 that Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass. has been named the official home arena of the association. The organization will play eight home games at the arena.

Rick Middleton and Bruce Shoebottom faceoff at @WarriorIceArena after a tough day of Bruins Alumni training camp pic.twitter.com/juaZeKzuBf — Boston Bruins Alumni (@NHLBruinsAlumni) September 21, 2023

The Bruins Alumni have been around for more than 50 years, and each of the players on the roster has either skated in at least one game for the Boston Bruins, the Providence Bruins, or they have been made an honorary member. There are more than 40 players that are involved with the Alumni.

Members include Ray Bourque, Rick Middleton, Rejean Lemelin, Ken Linseman, Bruce Crowder, Bob Beers, Jay Miller, John Carter, Zdeno Chara, Dave Shaw, Bruce Shoebottom, Andrew Alberts, Tim Sweeney, Adam McQuaid, Kevan Miller, Chris Bourque, Andy Brickley, Andrew Raycroft, Joe Mullen, Mark Mowers and Boston Bruins Foundation president Bob Sweeney.

Here is the full home schedule :

Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Team Edna, 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. Mass. Down Syndrome Congress, 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Warrior for Life Fund, 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. Matt Light Foundation, 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Warrior for Life Fund, 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, Mar. 23 vs. Moments that Matter, 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Apr. 7 vs. Dana Farber Center, 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Apr. 20 vs. Stanley Keg Games, 2 p.m. ET

The Bruins Alumni skate in 28 games across New England and will travel to Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 26, 2024, to take on the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni team in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Flyers 1974 Stanley Cup.