BOSTON — The Bruins got back on track after a sloppy loss Thursday, bouncing back to earn a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night at TD Garden.

The B’s improved to 7-0-1 on the season, while the Red Wings dropped to 5-3-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins started fast in this one, netting a pair of first-period goals to put themselves in the driver’s seat against the Red Wings. Pavel Zacha opened the scoring at 10:33 in the opening frame, while Charlie McAvoy provided insurance 4:03 later.

Things slowed down to a glacial pace in the second period, but picked back up in the third.

The problem? Boston didn’t get the memo at first. The Bruins, once again, came out flat in the third period and nearly blew a two-goal lead for the second consecutive game. That’s when David Pastrnak did the thing again, scoring on his second penalty shot of the season to extend the lead back to a pair. He added one into an empty net for good measure.

THE SPAGHETTI SHIMMY 🍝 pic.twitter.com/StHCcE8W0Z — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 29, 2023

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pastrnak’s two goals give him eight on the young season, tied for second-most in the NHL.

— McAvoy continued his recent scoring tear, following up a three-assist performance by breaking through for his first goal of the season.

— Joe Veleno scored Detroit’s only goal of the game, sniping one over Swayman’s shoulder in the third period.

WAGER WATCH

