Jrue Holiday isn’t considered the biggest offseason acquisition, but that doesn’t mean the Boston Celtics can’t prove to be winners of their last-minute trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Since entering the NBA in 2009 with the Philadelphia 76ers, Holiday has grown to become arguably the best perimeter defender in the league. He can guard most positions night in and night out, provide All-Star-caliber scoring production and is considered to be nearly everyone’s favorite teammate (named Teammate of the Year three times).

In fact, one of Holiday’s former teammates, Andre Iguodala, even considers Boston’s new guard to be the most underappreciated.

“He is the most underrated player of this generation,” Iguodala explained Friday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “For him to not make All-Defensive Team every single year, every year he’s been in the league. I spent some time with him in Phili, I saw it at a young age. This guy’s different. … Every team he’s been on, maximize their potential, regardless if they were making a run at the championship.”

Strong words from the four-time NBA champion, but Iguodala isn’t wrong in his assessment.

There aren’t many defenders in the league who can stump a No. 1-caliber scorer, so to have a guard capable of doing that and more is a luxury for any team, including the Celtics. Holiday averaged 19.3 points on 47.9% shooting from the field while recording 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game, as well, last season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

It also doesn’t hurt that Holiday’s plenty familiar with both Boston and the team’s foes across the league. Being in the middle of an expected head-to-head battle for the Eastern Conference with Milwaukee, Holiday only helps Boston’s tug-of-war bid for the crown.

“I’m going with the Celtics until they prove me wrong,” Iguodala said.

For the Celtics, that race to the top begins against the New York Knicks on Opening Night.