The Boston Celtics probably aren’t going to care too much about the regular season, but that doesn’t mean their schedule isn’t awesome.

It was made clear by Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla that this team is focused on preparing for a deep run. That means those random games in November against the Orlando Magic probably aren’t going to be all that interesting. Boston’s offseason made it impossible to overlook a number of games, however.

The Celtics’ chase for Banner 18 is riddled with must-see matchups. We’re going to see the return of franchise icons, rematches of thrilling playoff series’ and a couple of admittedly uncomfortable moments.

They’ll all be worth watching, though. Here’s a list of can’t-miss games on the Celtics’ schedule for the 2023-24 season:

Oct. 25: at New York Knicks (7 p.m. ET)

There’s something special about opening night, and it doesn’t get anymore special than Madison Square Garden. The Celtics will take on the Knicks to begin their season with our first look at Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday playing real minutes coming on the biggest stage.

Oct. 27: vs. Miami Heat (7:30 p.m. ET)

The Celtics will then turn around and play a pretty important home opener, welcoming Jimmy Butler and the Heat to town. It’s early enough in the season that Miami’s upset win in the Eastern Conference finals will still sting in Boston, which should make for a hostile crowd at TD Garden.

Nov. 8: at Philadelphia 76ers (7 p.m. ET)

It’s always fun when the Celtics and 76ers together, so long as you’re not a Philly fan. This rivalry has been one-sided, but last year’s playoff series and the ongoing drama between Philadelphia and James Harden makes this a must-watch.

Nov. 19: at Memphis Grizzlies (8 p.m. ET)

There’s no doubt emotions will be high in this one, as Marcus Smart will play against the Celtics for the first time.

Nov. 22: vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Jrue Holiday’s first game against the Bucks since he was traded away. Giannis Antetokounmpo coming to town. Damian Lillard’s first taste of Boston-Milwaukee. Yes, please.

Dec. 4-9: In-Season Tournament

The NBA’s inaugural “In-Season Tournament” is a bit confusing, but luckily we’ve already explained it all. The only thing you have to know is that the knockout stages will take place during the first week in December with the championship game Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.

Dec. 25: at Los Angeles Lakers (5 p.m. ET)

The Christmas Day game is always electric, and it’ll be fun to see Jayson Tatum get another shot at matching up with LeBron James.

Dec. 31: at San Antonio Spurs (7 p.m. ET)

Are you familiar with Victor Wembanyama, the most highly-touted prospect of this generation? You will be on New Year’s Eve.

Jan. 13: vs. Houston Rockets (7 p.m. ET)

This matchup will mark Ime Udoka’s return to Boston. He was hired by Houston this offseason after being suspended and eventually fired due to violations of Celtics team policy that included an improper workplace relationship.

Jan. 19: vs. Denver Nuggets (7:30 p.m. ET)

The 2023 NBA Finals winners will come to town in January, with this matchup serving as a measuring stick for Boston. Nikola Jokic is fun, too.

Feb. 1: vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7:30 p.m. ET)

LeBron James at TD Garden is always worth the price of admission.

Feb. 4: vs. Memphis Grizzlies (6 p.m. ET)

If you thought the Nov. 19 matchup was going to be emotional, just wait for this one. Marcus Smart will make his return to Boston in February, the week before Super Bowl LVIII. All eyes should be on this one.

March 1: vs. Dallas Mavericks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Grant Williams should get a nice ovation when he returns to TD Garden with his new team. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic will not.

March 3: vs. Golden State Warriors (3:30 p.m. ET)

Stephen Curry, much like LeBron James, always gets the juices flowing.

March 14: vs. Phoenix Suns (7:30 p.m. ET)

This is a matchup between two teams that went all in this offseason with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker making their debut in Boston together in this one.

April 7: vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6 p.m. ET)

Robert Williams III was a favorite in Boston and will return to tons of fan fare. Malcolm Brogdon will be back as well, so long as he’s not a Los Angeles Clipper by then.

April 9: at Milwaukee Bucks (7:30 p.m. ET)

This one could be huge, as both teams might be vying for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference at this point.