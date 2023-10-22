How Kings Star Chirped Bruins’ Derek Forbort Before Boston Win

Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort was in familiar surroundings Saturday evening.

The second stop of Boston’s West Coast road trip was in Los Angeles, where Forbort kickstarted his NHL career. The 31-year-old played five seasons with the Kings after the organization selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2010 draft.

So when the Bruins made their way into Crypto.com Arena, Forbort was reunited with a number of former teammates. One of them was fellow blueliner Drew Doughty, who gave Forbort some grief before puck drop.

“He was chirping me for wearing my helmet during warmups,” Forbort told reporters, per The Boston Globe.

Fortbort ended up getting the last laugh at his old stomping grounds. The veteran D-man assisted on two of the Bruins’ four goals in their win over the Kings, which boosted the Black and Gold’s record on the season to 4-0-0.

Boston will try to maintain its unblemished mark Sunday night when it visits the Anaheim Ducks for the second leg of a back-to-back.