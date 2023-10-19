Jabrill Peppers on Thursday was recognized for making one of the loudest plays by a Patriots defender in recent memory.

Peppers delivered a hit stick on Davante Adams in New England’s Week 6 road loss to Las Vegas last Sunday. Late in the first quarter, Adams looked like he was going to catch a red-zone slant from Jimmy Garoppolo before Peppers demolished the star wide receiver. It was a brutal but clean hit, and it resulted in a big interception for the visitors.

The highlight-reel play also yielded the “Way to Play” award, handed out weekly by NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” The honor is given to “the player who exemplifies proper technique.”

“He (Peppers) was out there laying the wood,” Jason McCourty said Thursday. “He’s reading Garoppolo, he sees where he’s going, puts his foot in the ground and — oh my goodness. This is a big hit, but look at it again. Look where his helmet is, look where his shoulder pads are. He’s not launching, he’s not jumping in the air. He is driving his feet right through that midsection of Davante Adams, drives him into the ground. No head or neck area, very safe play. But still a big hit and an impactful play for his team to come away with the interception. Congratulations to Jabrill. You’re setting the example. You showed us the way to do it for the younger generation. That is the way to play.”

Story continues below advertisement

The award came with more than a shoutout and praise on television. As the Week 6 “Way to Play” recipient, Peppers was granted $5,000 to give to a high school or youth program of his choice.

The Patriots will look for Peppers to control the secondary again this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The veteran safety figures to see a lot of action, too, as the Buffalo Bills’ passing attack can be tough to slow down.