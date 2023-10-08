The New England Patriots would not have had the opportunity to play the second half if they were going against Jason McCourty in “Madden.”

The former Patriots cornerback and current NFL Network analyst weighed in on social media Sunday when New England trailed the New Orleans Saints 21-0 at the break. McCourty made his point heard with a comical reference to the video game.

“Damn tough times in New England right now!” McCourty posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “If they were playing madden they’d be forced off the sticks … 21-0 rule!”

The “rule” McCourty referenced might be recalled by those who played the video game. If a player ever trailed by 21 or more points, the “21-point rule” was used as a mercy rule. The player was not given the opportunity to finish the game.

McCourty certainly was not the only one to weigh in and bash New England on Sunday. The Patriots responded to those criticisms by fumbling the third snap of the second half. The Saints then added to their advantage, 24-0, with a 54-yard field goal four plays later.

New Orleans went on to secure a 34-0 road win, which dropped the Patriots to 1-4 on the season.