FOXBORO, Mass. — A week before being traded to the Patriots, J.C. Jackson admitted to not being 100%.

Well, what about now?

The veteran corner, who dealt with serious knee injuries during his 19-month stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, didn’t appear limited in Sunday’s 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Jackson didn’t see a full workload in his first game back with New England, but he played a decent amount.

The 27-year-old was asked for a health update after the game.

“It feels good, it feels really good,” Jackson said when asked about his knee.

When asked if he was closer to 100%, Jackson added: “Yeah, I’m getting there.”

Here's J.C. Jackson's full postgame media scrum pic.twitter.com/PCdmdWScVl — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 8, 2023

Jackson’s role with the Patriots likely will increase moving forward. With Jack Jones and Marcus Jones still sidelined due to injuries, New England needs Jackson to get up to speed in a hurry.

The good news is it probably won’t take him long.

“It’s nothing, man,” Jackson said of getting reacclimated to a scheme he played in from 2018 through 2021. “It’s easy. … It’s second nature. … This is my defense. This is the defense I started with and made me who I am.”

Jackson and the 1-4 Patriots will visit the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.