FOXBORO, Mass. — Gillette Stadium was as loud as it has been in recent memory as the New England Patriots finished a late-game comeback to beat the Buffalo Bills, 29-25, on Sunday.

The noise level from two of Buffalo’s biggest stars was quite the opposite after the loss.

At the podium, Josh Allen stepped up, briefly answered five questions with quick answers on the outlook of the season and his lingering shoulder injury before heading back to the locker room in a span of 85 seconds.

In the Buffalo locker room, star wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not take questions from reporters, per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

Allen did find Diggs for six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter that helped Buffalo erase a 12-point deficit before the Patriots drove for the game-winning score.

Losing in Foxboro is new for Diggs, who won his first three contests at Gillette Stadium as a member of the Bills.

The Patriots earned their first win over Buffalo since Dec. 6, 2021 and their first home win against the Bills since Dec. 21, 2019.

The Bills dropped to 4-3 heading into a short week while the Patriots improved to 2-5 with a trip to Miami in store next Sunday.