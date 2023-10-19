Jrue Holiday has a new look now that he’s a member of the Boston Celtics.

The 14-year veteran was traded to Boston on Oct. 1, adding him to a roster that is favored to win the 2024 NBA Finals. He’s been around the block, spending time with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks. It was with those teams that he wore No. 11 and No. 21.

Those numbers weren’t available to him in Boston, however. Payton Pritchard is wearing No. 11, while No. 21 was retired for Bill Sharman. So, Holiday decided to choose No. 4 — after consultation with a former Celtics fan favorite.

Holiday wanted to wear the number to represent he and his three siblings, and he reached out to Isaiah Thomas before making the selection, according to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

We know, we’re surprised Ricky Davis didn’t get a call, too.

Thomas isn’t the latest Celtics player to wear the number, as five players have worn it since he was traded in 2018. The 34-year-old has the respect of plenty around the league, however. He made two All-Star teams while wearing the number — averaging 28 points per game in 2017.

Holiday will hope to outperform the legacy left by Thomas, with Banner 18 firmly in he and the Celtics’ sights.