Why Jrue Holiday Is Better For Celtics’ Title Hopes Than Marcus Smart

According to oddsmakers, the Celtics are the team to beat this season in the NBA.

Most sportsbooks have them as a co-favorite with the Milwaukee Bucks to win it all. However, one bookmaker said Jrue Holiday might be the secret weapon that gives them an edge over their opponents.

Damian Lillard being traded to the Bucks was what caught most of the headlines, but BetMGM senior trader Halvor Egeland said Holiday to the Celtics had a similar impact on the odds.

“When the Bucks acquired Dame, we immediately moved the Bucks to the favorite,” Egeland told NESN. “Once Jrue was traded to the Celtics, we moved the Celtics right there as co-favorite.”

There is a clear difference in talent and impact between a star like Lillard, who averaged 32.2 points last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, and Holiday, who averaged 19.3 points with the Bucks. However, you know what they say about defense.

“Jrue was a big loss to the Bucks defensively,” Egeland said. “There’s no denying how potent the Bucks should be offensively with the Dame-Giannis combo. They’ll struggle defensively on the perimeter, which is a strength for the Celtics.”

Celtics fans were sad to see Marcus Smart go, but Egeland said when it comes down to winning, Holiday is the better weapon.

“Marcus Smart was very important to the Celtics, but Jrue is just a better version of Smart,” Egeland said. “He may not show the same emotion, but Jrue is just as good, if not better, of a defender. He’s definitely a better decision-maker offensively and really completes the roster nicely.”

It seems that the market agrees with Egeland, as the Celtics saw the most money of all the Eastern Conference teams at BetMGM a week prior to the season opener. Egeleand said they have yet to have any major bets on Joe Mazzulla’s squad, but that those will come as the season goes on and bettors see what makes this Boston team different.