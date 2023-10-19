Kyle Schwarber Creeping In On Red Sox Legend’s MLB Record

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber flourishes under the October spotlight, similarly to former Boston Red Sox star Manny Ramírez.

In fact, so similar that Schwarber is close to surpassing Ramirez in the all-time Major League Baseball history books — very close.

Picking up where he left off last season where Schwarber belted a National League-leading 46 home runs, the left-handed-hitting power threat trumped that mark with a new career-high in 2023 (47). And in the postseason, Schwaber isn’t taking his foot off the gas either, batting .320 with three homers amid Philadelphia’s latest October hunt.

In Game 2 of the NL Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Schwarber carried a red-hot run at the plate and crushed two home runs in a single game. That rose Schwarber’s career total in a championship series to 10, just three short of Ramírez’s (13) — an all-time MLB record) — according to ESPN Stats & Info.

THAT BALL IS SO GONE pic.twitter.com/KnoB3f2VNw — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 18, 2023

“As a catcher, I know what the opposing pitcher and catcher are thinking about all day long before a game, even the night before,” Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said, per David Schoenfield of ESPN. “They’re worried about that first at-bat, they’re worried about the first pitch. They have anxiety.”

Inflicting that postseason has already come in handy for the Phillies, who after Tuesday night’s victory, jumped ahead of the Diamondbacks in the NLCS, two wins shy of securing a Fall Classic appearance.